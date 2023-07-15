ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the latest installment of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

We head to the Chemung River for our next big catch. Congratulations to Pierce Terwilliger who netted this smallmouth bass. The 21-inch fish was one of the best that Terwilliger has ever caught and it makes for a perfect photo. Terwilliger’s smallmouth bass weighed in at 3.5 pounds.

If you have a special fish you’d like to see showcased email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please make sure to include fish type, where it was caught, size and weight. Good luck fishing this summer!