ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We reveal the next big catch of the summer.

Horseheads Ryan Kozemko caught this largemouth bass at the gravel pits in town. The bass is one of the top fish that Kozemko has captured in his already successful fishing career. The gravel pits in Horseheads is considered a true gem for fishing in the region.

