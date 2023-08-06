ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We share our next special catch on 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

On this segment, take a look at Jedidiah Shugars Jr. and his largemouth bass he caught at Keuka Lake. The fish was 19 inches long and 4.4 pounds in weight. Shugars, who’s just 12, is proud of his great fish that he was able to reel in.

If you have a special fish you’d like to see showcased on-air and online, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, where it was caught, size and weight. Good luck on the water this summer!