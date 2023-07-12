ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

On this segment, we travel to Catherine Creek in Millport for a solid catch. Steve Proctor netted this beautiful rainbow trout highlighting one of our best fish of the summer. Proctor’s catch is one of the top trout we have seen since the inception of our segment.

If you have a special fish you’d like to see on-air and online, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please make sure to include fish name, location of catch, size and potential weight.