ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We focus on another special catch in the water.

On this 18 Sports Big Fish Summer segment we head to Woodhull for a special fish. Mysan Stratton caught this largemouth bass at a family pond in the region. The 11-year-old snagged this four pound fish while using a grasshopper as bait.

If you have a special fish you’d like to see showcased on-air and online, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Have fun this summer on the water!