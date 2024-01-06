ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz has returned for the winter sports season.
The 18 Sports Blitz returned with plenty of action on the court and the ice. Horseheads boys basketball outlasted Corning with a pair of double-doubles from Maddox Hughey and Alex Daugherty. Eighth grader Nolyn Proudfoot scored 22 in the “Green Out” game supporting the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. elsewhere in Section IV, Elmira picked up a win, while Joey Tomasso netted 21 points for Waverly, and Evan Sickler scored in a Tioga victory. In the NTL, troy bested Athens to continue their unbeaten streak. On the girls side, Edison’s Payton Littlefield scored 33 of the Spartans 66, in a win over, while Mallory Sheehan led Elmira Notre Dame past Dryden with a 21 point night.
A full look at Friday night’s scores are listed below:
High School Boys Basketball:
Horseheads 60 – Corning 51
Elmira 77 – Ithaca 57
#16 Waverly 67 – Chenango Forks 54
Tioga 77 – Southern Cayuga 38
Trumansburg 76 – Watkins Glen 59
Dryden 67 – Edison 29
#8 Hornell 81 – Cal-Mum 68
Pavilion 62 – Haverling 55
Wellsboro 46 – North Penn-Mansfield 40
Troy 72 – Athens 45
High School Girls Basketball:
Edison 66 – Dryden 24
Elmira Notre Dame 41 – Lansing 26
Groton 45 – Odessa-Montour 31
#1 Hornell 67 – Pavilion 31
Keshequa 58 – Haverling 31
Towanda 52 – Cowanesque Valley 40
NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball:
Nazareth 80 – Elmira College 55
NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball:
Nazareth 88 – Elmira College 69
NCAA Division III Women’s Hockey:
#12 Elmira College 3 – Castleton 0
NCAA Division III Men’s Hockey:
#3 Elmira College 4 – Castleton 1
FPHL Hockey:
Danbury Hat Tricks 6 – Elmira 1
Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on local sports in the Twin Tiers.