ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz has returned for the winter sports season.

The 18 Sports Blitz returned with plenty of action on the court and the ice. Horseheads boys basketball outlasted Corning with a pair of double-doubles from Maddox Hughey and Alex Daugherty. Eighth grader Nolyn Proudfoot scored 22 in the “Green Out” game supporting the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. elsewhere in Section IV, Elmira picked up a win, while Joey Tomasso netted 21 points for Waverly, and Evan Sickler scored in a Tioga victory. In the NTL, troy bested Athens to continue their unbeaten streak. On the girls side, Edison’s Payton Littlefield scored 33 of the Spartans 66, in a win over, while Mallory Sheehan led Elmira Notre Dame past Dryden with a 21 point night.

A full look at Friday night’s scores are listed below:

High School Boys Basketball:

Horseheads 60 – Corning 51

Elmira 77 – Ithaca 57

#16 Waverly 67 – Chenango Forks 54

Tioga 77 – Southern Cayuga 38

Trumansburg 76 – Watkins Glen 59

Dryden 67 – Edison 29

#8 Hornell 81 – Cal-Mum 68

Pavilion 62 – Haverling 55

Wellsboro 46 – North Penn-Mansfield 40

Troy 72 – Athens 45

High School Girls Basketball:

Edison 66 – Dryden 24

Elmira Notre Dame 41 – Lansing 26

Groton 45 – Odessa-Montour 31

#1 Hornell 67 – Pavilion 31

Keshequa 58 – Haverling 31

Towanda 52 – Cowanesque Valley 40

NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball:

Nazareth 80 – Elmira College 55

NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball:

Nazareth 88 – Elmira College 69

NCAA Division III Women’s Hockey:

#12 Elmira College 3 – Castleton 0

NCAA Division III Men’s Hockey:

#3 Elmira College 4 – Castleton 1

FPHL Hockey:

Danbury Hat Tricks 6 – Elmira 1

