ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back with another busy week of basketball and hockey action.

The 18 Sports Blitz returned with plenty more action on the ice and the court. In Corning, the Hawks fell in a back and forth battle with rival Elmira boys basketball. Elmira’s Chris Woodard recorded a 19 point, 17 rebound double-double. In addition, James Harris added 19 for the Express. For the Hawks, Kyler Stevenson scored a game-high 23 points in the effort. Elsewhere in boys hoops, Waverly fell to Seton Catholic in a battled of state ranked teams.

In girls basketball, Payton Littlefield’s 26 point night led Edison to a win over Elmira Notre Dame, while Rachel Vickio scored a game-high 17 for Watkins Glen in a win over Lansing. In Section V, top-ranked Hornell rolled past Wellsville and Addison outlasted Canisteo-Greenwood with a layup from Kylene Stierly in the final seconds.

A full look at Friday night’s scoreboard is listed below:

High School Boys Basketball:

Elmira 62 – Corning 54

#23 Seton Catholic 76 – #13 Waverly 64

#24 Union Springs 68 – Odessa-Montour 58

#4 Lansing 59 – Watkins Glen 42

Elmira Notre Dame 67 – Edison 39

Tioga 75 – Marathon 68

#7 Hornell 52 – Wellsville 44

High School Girls Basketball:

Edison 58 – Elmira Notre Dame 36

#1 Hornell 62 – Wellsville 40

Watkins Glen 67 – Lansing 30

Union Springs 65 – Odessa-Montour 31

NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball:

Russell Sage 67 – Elmira College 51

NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball:

Elmira College 73 – Russell Sage 69

NCAA Division III Women’s Hockey:

#11 Elmira College 1 – #8 Norwich University 1 – Final/OT

NCAA Division III Men’s Hockey:

#13 Norwich University 3 – #2 Elmira College 1

FPHL Hockey:

Columbus River Dragons 4 – Elmira River Sharks 3

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on local teams in the Twin Tiers.