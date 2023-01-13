ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Plus, the Elmira College women’s ice hockey team in action at home.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
High School boys basketball
North Penn/Mansfield 79, Athens 58
Sayre 75, Cowanesque Valley 54
Watkins Glen 70, Trumansburg 39
Corning 55, Owego 47
M-E 64, Ithaca 55
Marathon 66, Odessa-Montour 38
Groton 71, S-VE 39
Newfield 66, Moravia 47
Hornell 59, Wellsville 46
Avoca-Prattsburgh 76, Canisteo-Greenwood 42
High School girls basketball
Edison 61, Lansing 48
Marathon 59, Odessa-Montour 48
Owego 64, Elmira Notre Dame 30
Watkins Glen 63, Trumansburg 22
FPHL
Elmira Mammoth 2, Delaware Thunder 1
Women’s ice hockey
(11) Elmira College 5, Salem State 1
Men’s ice hockey
(11) Babson 4, Elmira College 2