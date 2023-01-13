ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Plus, the Elmira College women’s ice hockey team in action at home.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

High School boys basketball

North Penn/Mansfield 79, Athens 58

Sayre 75, Cowanesque Valley 54

Watkins Glen 70, Trumansburg 39

Corning 55, Owego 47

M-E 64, Ithaca 55

Marathon 66, Odessa-Montour 38

Groton 71, S-VE 39

Newfield 66, Moravia 47

Hornell 59, Wellsville 46

Avoca-Prattsburgh 76, Canisteo-Greenwood 42



High School girls basketball

Edison 61, Lansing 48

Marathon 59, Odessa-Montour 48

Owego 64, Elmira Notre Dame 30

Watkins Glen 63, Trumansburg 22

FPHL

Elmira Mammoth 2, Delaware Thunder 1

Women’s ice hockey

(11) Elmira College 5, Salem State 1

Men’s ice hockey

(11) Babson 4, Elmira College 2