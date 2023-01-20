ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Plus, the Elmira Mammoth in action at home.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
High School boys basketball
Livonia 59, Haverling 54
Dryden 67, Edison 28
Candor 51, Union Springs 44
Marathon 54, Spencer-Van Etten 39
Tioga 77, Groton 74
Lansing 65, Elmira Notre Dame 26
Hornell 54, Dansville 49
Newfield 99, Southern Cayuga 75
High School girls basketball
Corning 55, Watkins Glen 39
Dryden 60, Edison 56
Waverly 76, Whitney Point 16
Moravia 53, Odessa-Montour 36
Towanda 51, North Penn/Mansfield 27
North Penn/Liberty 54, Troy 48
FPHL
Elmira 6, Binghamton 5
Men’s ice hockey
(1) Hobart 7, Elmira College 0
(16) Cornell 4, (1) Quinnipiac 0