ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Plus, the Elmira Mammoth in action at home.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

High School boys basketball

Livonia 59, Haverling 54

Dryden 67, Edison 28

Candor 51, Union Springs 44

Marathon 54, Spencer-Van Etten 39

Tioga 77, Groton 74

Lansing 65, Elmira Notre Dame 26

Hornell 54, Dansville 49

Newfield 99, Southern Cayuga 75

High School girls basketball

Corning 55, Watkins Glen 39

Dryden 60, Edison 56

Waverly 76, Whitney Point 16

Moravia 53, Odessa-Montour 36

Towanda 51, North Penn/Mansfield 27

North Penn/Liberty 54, Troy 48

FPHL

Elmira 6, Binghamton 5

Men’s ice hockey

(1) Hobart 7, Elmira College 0

(16) Cornell 4, (1) Quinnipiac 0