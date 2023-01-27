ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Plus, the Elmira Mammoth, Elmira College men’s ice hockey, and Elmira College basketball all in action at home.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

High School boys basketball

Horseheads 72, Binghamton 67

Corning 76, Union-Endicott 61

Elmira 71, Vestal 54

Waverly 67, Trumansburg 51

Newfield 80, Odessa-Montour 37

Candor 56, S-VE 39

Tioga 82, Marathon 60

Avoca-Prattsburgh 90, Hammondsport 42

High School girls basketball

Union-Endicott 72, Corning 66

Newark Valley 52, Edison 39

Elmira Notre Dame 44, Watkins Glen 43

Odessa-Montour 47, Newfield 34

Athens 44, Wellsboro 29

North Penn/Mansfield 32, Sayre 24







FPHL

Elmira 6, Delaware 3

Men’s ice hockey

Elmira College 6, Johnson & Wales 1

Men’s basketball

St. John Fisher 96, Elmira College 73

Women’s basketball

St. John Fisher 74, Elmira College 51