ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Plus, the Elmira Mammoth, Elmira College men’s ice hockey, and Elmira College basketball all in action at home.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
High School boys basketball
Horseheads 72, Binghamton 67
Corning 76, Union-Endicott 61
Elmira 71, Vestal 54
Waverly 67, Trumansburg 51
Newfield 80, Odessa-Montour 37
Candor 56, S-VE 39
Tioga 82, Marathon 60
Avoca-Prattsburgh 90, Hammondsport 42
High School girls basketball
Union-Endicott 72, Corning 66
Newark Valley 52, Edison 39
Elmira Notre Dame 44, Watkins Glen 43
Odessa-Montour 47, Newfield 34
Athens 44, Wellsboro 29
North Penn/Mansfield 32, Sayre 24
FPHL
Elmira 6, Delaware 3
Men’s ice hockey
Elmira College 6, Johnson & Wales 1
Men’s basketball
St. John Fisher 96, Elmira College 73
Women’s basketball
St. John Fisher 74, Elmira College 51