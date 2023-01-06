ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back.

The 18 Sports Blitz returns with it’s first edition of the winter sports season. The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from across the Twin Tiers. Plus, the Elmira Mammoth and the Elmira College women’s ice hockey team in action at home.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

High School boys basketball

Corning 72, Johnson City 70

Waverly 55, Lansing 52

Groton 68, Odessa-Montour 50

Watkins Glen 79, Whitney point 49

Newfield 74, Marathon 50

Moravia 52, Candor 27

Tioga 79, Southern Cayuga 50

Trumansburg 63, Edison 34

Union Springs 85, Spencer-Van Etten 38

North Penn/Mansfield 48, Wellsboro 47



High School girls basketball

U-E 71, Elmira Notre Dame 40

Watkins Glen 42, Whitney Point 14

Edison 71, Trumansburg 65

Groton 38, Odessa-Montour 21

Towanda 50, Williamson 30



FPHL

Elmira Mammoth 5, Delaware Thunder 2

Women’s ice hockey

(10) Elmira College 3, (7) Norwich 2

Men’s ice hockey

(10) Norwich 2, Elmira College 1



College wrestling

(12) Cornell 22, (8) Virginia Tech 12