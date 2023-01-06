ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back.
The 18 Sports Blitz returns with it’s first edition of the winter sports season. The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from across the Twin Tiers. Plus, the Elmira Mammoth and the Elmira College women’s ice hockey team in action at home.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
High School boys basketball
Corning 72, Johnson City 70
Waverly 55, Lansing 52
Groton 68, Odessa-Montour 50
Watkins Glen 79, Whitney point 49
Newfield 74, Marathon 50
Moravia 52, Candor 27
Tioga 79, Southern Cayuga 50
Trumansburg 63, Edison 34
Union Springs 85, Spencer-Van Etten 38
North Penn/Mansfield 48, Wellsboro 47
High School girls basketball
U-E 71, Elmira Notre Dame 40
Watkins Glen 42, Whitney Point 14
Edison 71, Trumansburg 65
Groton 38, Odessa-Montour 21
Towanda 50, Williamson 30
FPHL
Elmira Mammoth 5, Delaware Thunder 2
Women’s ice hockey
(10) Elmira College 3, (7) Norwich 2
Men’s ice hockey
(10) Norwich 2, Elmira College 1
College wrestling
(12) Cornell 22, (8) Virginia Tech 12