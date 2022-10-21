ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School football highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features games from week 7 in New York and week 9 in Pennsylvania. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

New York

Tioga 28, Delhi 21

Corning 20, Horseheads 7

Elmira 31, Fayetteville-Manlius 16

Waverly 49, Chenango Valley 14

Attica 30, Haverling 0

Trumansburg 57, Edison 0

Pennsylvania

Jersey Shore 23, Canton 0

Loyalsock 36, Troy 35

Athens 17, Central Columbia 10

Bald Eagle 35, Wellsboro 7

Towanda 34, Tunkhannock 0

North Penn/Mansfield 20, Wyalusing 14

Milton 50, Cowanesque Valley 6

