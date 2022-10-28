ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features High School football games from week 8 in New York and week 10 in Pennsylvania. Plus, highlights of the boys & girls soccer Section IV Class AA finals. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

Football

New York

Elmira 50, Horseheads 26

Tioga 29, Athens 13

Corning 42, Ithaca 22

Waverly 34, Norwich 17

Dryden 18, Schuyler Storm 0

Pennsylvania

Canton 28, Troy 14

North Penn/Mansfield 24, Wellsboro 21

Towanda 48, Wyalusing 13

Muncy 44, Hughesville 16

Girls soccer

Section IV Class AA finals

Corning 2, Elmira 1 – f/ot

Section IV Class C finals

Watkins Glen 3, Trumansburg 0

Section V Class B2 finals

Haverling 3, Hornell 2

Boys soccer

Section IV Class AA finals

Corning 4, Elmira 0