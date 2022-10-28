ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features High School football games from week 8 in New York and week 10 in Pennsylvania. Plus, highlights of the boys & girls soccer Section IV Class AA finals. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
Football
New York
Elmira 50, Horseheads 26
Tioga 29, Athens 13
Corning 42, Ithaca 22
Waverly 34, Norwich 17
Dryden 18, Schuyler Storm 0
Pennsylvania
Canton 28, Troy 14
North Penn/Mansfield 24, Wellsboro 21
Towanda 48, Wyalusing 13
Muncy 44, Hughesville 16
Girls soccer
Section IV Class AA finals
Corning 2, Elmira 1 – f/ot
Section IV Class C finals
Watkins Glen 3, Trumansburg 0
Section V Class B2 finals
Haverling 3, Hornell 2
Boys soccer
Section IV Class AA finals
Corning 4, Elmira 0