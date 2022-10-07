ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School football highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features games from week 5 in New York and week 7 in Pennsylvania. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

New York

Corning 22, Elmira 18

Tioga 60, Sidney 0

Waverly 34, Susquehanna Valley 12

Letchworth 15, Haverling 6

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 55, B-G 0

Attica 28, Hornell 14

Vestal 65, Ithaca 0

Pennsylvania

Canton 73, Montgomery 6

Troy 49, Towanda 0

Athens 55, North Penn/Mansfield 0

Wellsboro 41, Wyalusing 6





