ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you High School football highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features games from week 5 in New York and week 7 in Pennsylvania. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
New York
Corning 22, Elmira 18
Tioga 60, Sidney 0
Waverly 34, Susquehanna Valley 12
Letchworth 15, Haverling 6
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 55, B-G 0
Attica 28, Hornell 14
Vestal 65, Ithaca 0
Pennsylvania
Canton 73, Montgomery 6
Troy 49, Towanda 0
Athens 55, North Penn/Mansfield 0
Wellsboro 41, Wyalusing 6