ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features the first week of High School football playoffs in Section IV and District IV. Plus, the Elmira Mammoth and Elmira College men’s ice hockey in action on the ice.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
Football
New York
Section IV Class AA semifinals
Elmira 44, Binghamton 22
Section IV Class A semifinals
Vestal 30, Horseheads 6
Section IV Class C semifinals
Waverly 48, Sus Valley 13
8-Man Football
Edison 55, Oxford 8
Pennsylvania
District IV Class AA quarterfinals
Mt. Carmel 60, NP/Mansfield 20
Troy 43, Towanda 13
Ice Hockey
FPHL – Binghamton 6, Elmira Mammoth 3
NCAA Division III Hockey
Elmira College (Men’s) 5, Southern Maine 1
Elmira College (Women’s) 3, Southern Maine 0