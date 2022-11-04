ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features the first week of High School football playoffs in Section IV and District IV. Plus, the Elmira Mammoth and Elmira College men’s ice hockey in action on the ice.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

Football

New York

Section IV Class AA semifinals

Elmira 44, Binghamton 22

Section IV Class A semifinals

Vestal 30, Horseheads 6

Section IV Class C semifinals

Waverly 48, Sus Valley 13

8-Man Football

Edison 55, Oxford 8

Pennsylvania

District IV Class AA quarterfinals

Mt. Carmel 60, NP/Mansfield 20

Troy 43, Towanda 13

Ice Hockey

FPHL – Binghamton 6, Elmira Mammoth 3

NCAA Division III Hockey

Elmira College (Men’s) 5, Southern Maine 1

Elmira College (Women’s) 3, Southern Maine 0