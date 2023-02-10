ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Plus, Elmira College basketball hosts Keuka College in a doubleheader and EC men’s ice hockey in action at home against New England College.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

High School boys basketball

Bainbridge-Guilford 68, Elmira Notre Dame 45

Hornell 68, Dansville 50

Livonia 66, Haverling 58



High School girls basketball

Waverly 86, Spencer-Van Etten 29

Cowanesque Valley 46, Sayre 33

Athens 47, Williamson 44 – F/OT

Towanda 41, Troy 21

FPHL

Delaware 5, Elmira 2

Men’s ice hockey

Elmira College 9, New England College 1

(11) Cornell 3, Colgate 2

Women’s ice hockey

(11) Elmira College 8, New England College 1

Women’s basketball

Elmira College 65, Keuka College 45

Men’s basketball

Elmira College 82, Keuka College 67