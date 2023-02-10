ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Plus, Elmira College basketball hosts Keuka College in a doubleheader and EC men’s ice hockey in action at home against New England College.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
High School boys basketball
Bainbridge-Guilford 68, Elmira Notre Dame 45
Hornell 68, Dansville 50
Livonia 66, Haverling 58
High School girls basketball
Waverly 86, Spencer-Van Etten 29
Cowanesque Valley 46, Sayre 33
Athens 47, Williamson 44 – F/OT
Towanda 41, Troy 21
FPHL
Delaware 5, Elmira 2
Men’s ice hockey
Elmira College 9, New England College 1
(11) Cornell 3, Colgate 2
Women’s ice hockey
(11) Elmira College 8, New England College 1
Women’s basketball
Elmira College 65, Keuka College 45
Men’s basketball
Elmira College 82, Keuka College 67