ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a postseason edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. The Corning, Elmira, and Horseheads boys basketball teams all advanced to the sectional finals on Friday.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
High School boys basketball
Section IV Class AA semifinals
(1) Corning 90, (4) Binghamton 79
(3) Elmira 79, (2) Ithaca 73
Section IV Class A semifinals
(2) Horseheads 59, (3) Union-Endicott 48
Section IV Class B quarterfinals
(3) Waverly 69, (6) Lansing 53
Section IV Class C quarterfinals
(4) Watkins Glen 55, (12) Union Springs 38
(8) Tioga 50, (1) Delhi 37
(3) Newfield 43, (6) Candor 41
District IV Class 4A Quarterfinals
(3) Athens 56, (6) Milton 45
High School girls basketball
District IV Class AAA quarterfinals
(5) Southern Columbia 67, (4) Towanda 32
(3) Loyalsock 59, (6) Troy 45