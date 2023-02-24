ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a postseason edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. The Corning, Elmira, and Horseheads boys basketball teams all advanced to the sectional finals on Friday.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

High School boys basketball

Section IV Class AA semifinals

(1) Corning 90, (4) Binghamton 79

(3) Elmira 79, (2) Ithaca 73

Section IV Class A semifinals

(2) Horseheads 59, (3) Union-Endicott 48

Section IV Class B quarterfinals

(3) Waverly 69, (6) Lansing 53



Section IV Class C quarterfinals

(4) Watkins Glen 55, (12) Union Springs 38

(8) Tioga 50, (1) Delhi 37

(3) Newfield 43, (6) Candor 41

District IV Class 4A Quarterfinals

(3) Athens 56, (6) Milton 45

High School girls basketball

District IV Class AAA quarterfinals

(5) Southern Columbia 67, (4) Towanda 32

(3) Loyalsock 59, (6) Troy 45