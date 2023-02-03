ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Plus, the Elmira Mammoth and the Elmira College women’s ice hockey team in action at home.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.



High School boys basketball

Elmira 61, Binghamton 55

Elmira Notre Dame 61, Newark Valley 60

Haverling 71, Wayland-Cohocton 44

Hornell 76, Livonia 61



High School girls basketball

Waverly 51, Watkins Glen 42

Odessa-Montour 52, Tioga 30

North Penn/Liberty 43, Sayre 26



FPHL

Motor City 4, Elmira 3

Men’s ice hockey

Castleton 6, Elmira College 2

(11) Cornell 3, RPI 1

Women’s ice hockey

(10) Elmira College 2, Castleton 1