ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. Plus, the Elmira Mammoth and the Elmira College women’s ice hockey team in action at home.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
High School boys basketball
Elmira 61, Binghamton 55
Elmira Notre Dame 61, Newark Valley 60
Haverling 71, Wayland-Cohocton 44
Hornell 76, Livonia 61
High School girls basketball
Waverly 51, Watkins Glen 42
Odessa-Montour 52, Tioga 30
North Penn/Liberty 43, Sayre 26
FPHL
Motor City 4, Elmira 3
Men’s ice hockey
Castleton 6, Elmira College 2
(11) Cornell 3, RPI 1
Women’s ice hockey
(10) Elmira College 2, Castleton 1