ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School football highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features games from week 2 in New York and week 4 in Pennsylvania. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

New York

U-E 32, Horseheads 7

Corning 61, Binghamton 37

Elmira 42, Vestal 34

Waverly 52, Newark Valley 34

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 48, Sidney 26

Pennsylvania

Canton 63, Towanda 0

Athens 23, Wellsboro 13

Northwest 35, North Penn/Mansfield 21

South Williamsport 57, Cowanesque Valley 14



