ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School football highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features games from week 3 in New York and week 5 in Pennsylvania. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

New York

U-E 37, Elmira 20

Vestal 15, Corning 12

Horseheads 56, Ithaca 8

Waverly 49, Cowanesque Valley 14

Schuyler Storm 40, Montrose 8

Tioga 55, B-G 6

Pennsylvania

Troy 32, Athens 7

Towanda 41, Wellsboro 19

Wyalusing 26, Montgomery 0

Muncy 49, North Penn/Mansfield 14