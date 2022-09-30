ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you High School football highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features games from week 4 in New York and week 6 in Pennsylvania. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
New York
Horseheads 35 – Owego 12
Elmira 62 – Rome 28
Tioga 54 – Walton 14
Haverling 35 – Hornell 14
U-E 53 – Corning 28
Schuyler Storm 20 – Lansing 6
Pennsylvania
Troy 45 – Wellsboro 3 (Thursday Night Game)
Canton 51 – Wyalusing 13
Athens 34 – Towanda 0