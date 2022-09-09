ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Check out the latest 18 Sports Blitz for the week of September 9th.

The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday night are listed below.

Scores:

Section IV

Corning 34 – Newburgh 32 Final/OT

Elmira 70 – Ithaca 8

Horseheads 44 – Binghamton 18

Waverly 35 – Owego 0

Susquehanna Valley 34 – Spencer Van-Etten/Candor 8

NTL Football

Canton 35 – Wellsboro 0

Troy 56 – North Penn /Mansfield 14

Athens 48 – Wyalusing 0

Montgomery 36 – Cowanesque Valley 20

Section V

Le Roy 35 – Haverling 32

Hornell 19 – Vertus 14

