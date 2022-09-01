ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz football edition returns Friday night at 11.

This season will hold even bigger significance. When The Blitz returns Friday night, it will be with very heavy hearts. It will mark the first season without longtime Elmira Notre Dame coaching legend Mike D’Aloisio. Coach D passed away this past May at age 71. D’Aloisio had a lengthy battle with ALS and battled with the same courage and grace he showcased as a coach.

18 Sports is proud to announce that the team will dedicate this football season to Coach D in his honor. D’Aloisio, Elmira’s all-time wins leader with 244, changed so many lives and inspired student-athletes for over four decades to chase their dreams.

For years, D’Aloisio messaged with 18 Sports after many Blitz shows providing words of encouragement, thanks, and simply provided great conversation. Although we will miss each message greatly, honoring Coach D with this tribute is truly special for all of us.

Make sure to watch the 18 Sports Blitz Friday night at 11 only on WETM-TV, your home for high school football in the Twin Tiers.