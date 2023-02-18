ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a postseason edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. The Horseheads girls basketball team won their second STAC Championship in program history with a 54-42 win at home against Johnson City. Plus, The Waverly boys captured an IAC Large School Championship at TC3 with a 61-50 win against Lansing.
Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.
High School boys basketball
IAC Large School Championship
Waverly 61, Lansing 50
STAC Championship
Ithaca 61, Union-Endicott 58
High School girls basketball
STAC Championship
Horseheads 54, Johnson City 42
IAC Large School Championship
Newark Valley 55, Whitney Point 34
FPHL
Elmira 4, Watertown 1
Men’s ice hockey
Clarkson 4, (11) Cornell 3