ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a postseason edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. The Horseheads girls basketball team won their second STAC Championship in program history with a 54-42 win at home against Johnson City. Plus, The Waverly boys captured an IAC Large School Championship at TC3 with a 61-50 win against Lansing.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

High School boys basketball

IAC Large School Championship

Waverly 61, Lansing 50

STAC Championship

Ithaca 61, Union-Endicott 58

High School girls basketball

STAC Championship

Horseheads 54, Johnson City 42

IAC Large School Championship

Newark Valley 55, Whitney Point 34

FPHL

Elmira 4, Watertown 1

Men’s ice hockey

Clarkson 4, (11) Cornell 3