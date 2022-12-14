ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another 18 Sports Commentary.

On this edition, we dive into the career of Horseheads wrestling standout Chris Eames. On Monday, 18 Sports reported Eames’ collegiate career had come to a close after an injury. The three-time Section IV Champion at Horseheads High School went on to a successful career at Brockport but suffered a torn ACL and meniscus.

The graduate student captain for the Golden Eagles decided that his career was officially complete. Take a special look at the importance of life after the competition. For Eames, he will go on to be a teacher and a potential coach. Without question, a bright future is ahead for Eames as he’s developed one of the strongest mental approaches to not only the sport but in life.