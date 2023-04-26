ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The next edition of 18 Sports Commentary discusses the Elmira Mammoth.

Last week, the Mammoth concluded its first-ever season with a playoff appearance in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Although the Mammoth was swept by top-seeded Danbury, it was a season to remember in Elmira at First Arena.

Through the highs and lows, fans supported the Mammoth throughout the year with great pride. It was the first playoff hockey team since the now discontinued Elmira Enforcers finished second in the league in 2021.

18 Sports Commentary dives into the season and what’s next for the franchise. Many questions remain and many fans in the community are looking forward to a bright future.