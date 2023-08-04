ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a special 18 Sports Commentary.

This time we dive into the memorable summer for the Elmira Pioneers. For the first time since 2013 the Pios won the PGCBL West Championship. Although Elmira fell to Amsterdam in the overall championship series, it was a summer for the ages for the team and community.

Team owners Robbie and Nellie Nichols, general manager Marc Witt, coach Andy Drum and the entire staff gave us all a season for the ages. A summer at Dunn Field that many will cherish and remember fondly.

Take a look at this 18 Sports Commentary honoring the Elmira Pioneers.