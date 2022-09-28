ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We welcome you to another 18 Sports Commentary.

On this edition, we dive into a discussion on the successful introduction of Elmira High School’s new athletic complex. Last Friday, on homecoming, Elmira battled Union-Endicott. Although the Express dropped a hard-fought game, at the end of the night, Elmira truly won.

With names like Dick Senko and Tom Hurley linked to the venue forever in dedication, the Express continues to prove why their investments and belief in the future of all students is truly remarkable.

Last Friday’s game flooded the emotions of many with memories coming alive of Parker Field, Marty Harrigan Field, and the Erie Bell game at Dunn Field. The game was more than a game last Friday, it was an experience that many will never forget.