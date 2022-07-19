ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports Commentary.

On this special installment, we dive into the new era coming in pro lacrosse at Elmira’s First Arena. On Tuesday, First Arena tenant Steve Donner and Mammoth Entertainment, announced the Pro Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) is coming to Elmira. With the actual team name coming soon in conjunction with a fan vote on PBLA.com, Elmira is one of the seven inaugural cities named to begin play this December.

With the region as a hot bed for lacrosse in New York State Section IV in high school, and in the college game with Cornell University and Syracuse University, having the new league at First Arena could very well make a positive impact on the entire Twin Tiers.

Watch this special 18 Sports Commentary on the new energy being brought to First Arena.