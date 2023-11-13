ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On this special 18 Sports Commentary, we discuss the latest New York State Champion.

On Sunday, Haverling Lady Rams soccer won their first-ever New York State Championship in Class B beating Babylon 1-0 in Cortland. It was a long wait getting to the top for the Lady Rams who lost in overtime last season in the very same game.

Paced by two upcoming NCAA D-I players in Keegan Smith (Arkansas) and Ella Yartym (St. Bonaventure) Haverling (21-1) left a lasting mark on the sport that they all truly love. After Sunday’s triumph, the Lady Rams have now earned soccer immortality.

Take a look at this special commentary on their fight to the top and being champions of the entire state.

(PHOTO: NYSPHSAA)