ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special 18 Sports Commentary.

On this edition, we dive into the impact of Joey Sindelar in the game of golf. The Horseheads native went on to stardom on the PGA Tour and eventually on The PGA Tour Champions circuit. The 1976 New York State Champion then went on the star at Ohio State University.

At OSU, Sindelar was a key member of the the 1979 NCAA Championship team and was awarded the 1981 Buckeye Athlete of The Year. After turning pro in 1981, Sindelar went on to win nine overall professional tournaments and finished as high as 18th in the overall golf world rankings.

In his 40-plus year professional career, Sindelar has grossed over $17 million in overall earnings.

Although Sindelar will not compete at this week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, he will play in the Pro-Am on Wednesday and Thursday. Sindelar can no longer compete due to arthritis on the full tour. A small-town kid who made it big, Sindelar became larger than life.

18 Sports takes a special look at the storied career of Joey Sindelar. The game of golf was better because of him.