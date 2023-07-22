ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports Commentary.

On this next installment, we dive into the graduating Class of 2023. As student-athletes gear up for the next step of their lives, 18 Sports talks about chasing down the ultimate dream. Whatever the dream is, it’s important to chase it all down.

As student-athletes and anyone continues on in their respective journeys, the most important thing is having the ability to never quit. Enjoy this special 18 Sports Commentary on the future.