ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports is proud to share some special news with the region.

On Monday, WETM-TV was informed and recognized by the New York State Broadcasters Association. 18 Sports won two overall Excellence Awards in the state for Region III. The department won for Overall Best Sportscast and for Podcast.

The award-winning sportscast was from February 23rd of this year. It was highlighted the New York State Wrestling Tournament coverage, Corning’s Landen Burch’s college debut at Old Dominion, Syracuse basketball battling Clemson and a special 18 Sports Flashback to the late-great Bruce Flaherty working at WETM-TV.

Hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter won Best Podcast for the second consecutive year. This year’s edition focused on Elmira standout fighter Matt “Babyface” Phillips and his rise in the sport of bare knuckle boxing. The podcast showcased in-depth footage of a local fight card and provided a behind-the-scenes look at what Phillips does in the cage.

The official awards will be presented at the NYSBA luncheon in September in Binghamton. 18 Sports is proud to share this special news with our viewers and we thank you for your continued support.