ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to continue to vote for the best of the best.

Monday night, 18 Sports revealed its top nominees for Fall Female MVP of the season. Now, it’s time for the guys’ turn. Below, a list of the nominees for 2022 after a banner year in the Twin Tiers.

Vote on mytwintiers.com/sports for the next two weeks. The power is in your hands, help us determine the Fall MVP’s. Congratulations to each standout nominee.

2022 Male MVP Nominees

Joey Tomasso (Waverly football) – broke school record for career passing yards

Riley Parker ( Canton football) – led NTL in rushing with 1,397 yards, 25 TD’s

Carter Rosno (Corning soccer) – scored 24 goals, helped Hawks win Section IV title

Clayton Smith (Troy football) – 1,163 yards rushing, 18 TD’s