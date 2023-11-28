ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to once again go back to the vault.

In preparation of Waverly football’s New York State Championship game this Saturday, we travel back in time to 1948. This rare Waverly football game program against Athens highlights the Valley rivalry between the two storied teams.

That year, the game was played on Thursday, November 11 at 2 PM. On Waverly, perhaps the greatest football player ever to come out of the program, was Les Goble. Les was an All-American at Alfred University before playing two seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Cardinals in 1954 and 1955.

Goble, who was also a track star, scored one career touchdown in the NFL in his debut with Chicago against the New York Giants for 94 yards in 1954.

Sadly, Goble passed away in 2019 at age 87 but not before leaving behind a lasting legacy in the game and in Waverly. The Wolverines of today will battle Fonda-Fultonville Saturday at 6 PM in the Class C state title game in Syracuse.

Without question, Goble will be watching proudly from above cheering on his beloved Wolverines.