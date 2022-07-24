ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back in time for the next 18 Sports Flashback.

On this edition, we flashback to 1949 at Dunn Field. 18 Sports brings you a score card from a home game at Dunn Field in 1949 against Binghamton. The score card features lineups and scoring from the game. The score card also contains local advertising and you could vote for your favorite Elmira Pioneer.

Go back in time and relive plenty of classic moments on 18 Sports Flashback on our Legends of The Twin Tiers webpage only on mytwintiers.com/sports.