ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault with 18 Sports Flashback.

On this special look back, we travel to 1956 with a classic photo of two Elmira football icons. The late-great Ernie Davis along with Elmira Football Coach, Marty Harrigan. Both took Elmira to heights never-before-seen then or since.

Davis went on to star at Syracuse University and won the Heisman Trophy at running back before his untimely passing from leukemia in 1963. Harrigan passed away in 2005 after a storied career in sports but his name is dawned on the new Elmira High School stadium to this very day.

Take a look back at this timeless photo of two Elmira legends from The Best of The 20th Century book penned by the late-great and legendary Al Mallette.