Go back to 1964 and this classic Elmira Pioneers team photo. That year, manager by Baseball Hall of Famer Earl Weaver, Elmira won the Eastern League Championship with an (82-58) overall record. Then, the Pioneers were the Class AA affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

