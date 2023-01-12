ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault.

On the next edition of 18 Sports Flashback we go back to 1970. Elmira Free Academy wrestling standout John Cuyler won the first of two consecutive New York State Championships in Syracuse. Cuyler, wrestling at 137 pounds, beat Lowville’s Karl Swerdoski 6-3 in the finals and finished his junior season a perfect (26-0).

The EFA wrestling star would go on to win another New York State Championship in 1971 for The Blue Devils. In 1971, Cuyler was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament after beating Pete Galea 4-1 of Brentwood High School in the 145-pound title match.

(Photo: NYSPHSAA)