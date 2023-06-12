ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the 18 Sports archives.

On this special edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1971 and the Elmira Pioneers pocket schedule in Class AA. Back then, the Pios were affiliated with the Kansas City Royals before the iconic Red Sox era which began in 1972.

General adult tickets were just $2 back then, the only season that the Pioneers were affiliated with the Royals in 1971. Special thank you to local collector and historian, Don Allison, for this special piece of memorabilia.