ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault in local baseball history.

We go back to 1976 and the Elmira Pioneers season with 18 Sports Flashback. That year, the Pios won the New York-Penn League divisional crown and had a (50-20) record. It was also the 100th anniversary of baseball in Elmira with some of the greatest talent ever to come though Dunn Field.

Future Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs was on the team and started his pro career in Elmira that season. Boggs was just 18 when he played for the Pioneers. Plus, Elmira’s own Bill Limoncelli was a coach on the ball club.

Check out this rare team photo thanks to local baseball historian Don Allison.