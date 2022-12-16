ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Go back in time with next 18 Sports Flashback.

No team personified excellence more than the 1978 Elmira Notre Dame boys basketball team. The Crusaders won the New York State Class A Championship that year beating Roosevelt 85-67 in Rochester. Elmira Notre Dame finished the year (20-4) and secured its first and only boys hoops state title to this very day.

Paced by tourney MVP Lacy Fulmer, the Crusaders had two more players make the all-tournament team in Jim Duncan and Steve Agan. The Crusaders had to outlast Byram Hills in Class A Semis 69-68 in dramatic fashion to make it into the finals that year.

Coached by the legendary Mike Johnston, the Crusaders had a unique blend of strong shooters and dominate play in the lane. A team that was destined for greatness. A team that will go down in Twin Tiers sports history forever. Check out this special 18 Sports Flashback from 1978.