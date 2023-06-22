ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports Flashback once again brings you a rare piece of video.

On this special blast from the past, we go back to 1985 and the classic WETM-TV studio located on Hawley Hill. For years, this studio housed WETM News broadcasts from 1956-1987. Then in 1988, WETM-TV’s current location on Water Street was created and has been the site of 18 News shows for the last 35 years.

In this rare video, take a look back at 18 Sports’ legendary anchor Terry Day and longtime news man Bruce Flaherty from the days of Hawley Hill.