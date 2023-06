ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports takes you back in time.

We revisit a classic WETM-TV News promo with a fun twist to it. In 1985, legendary mainstays of the station in Carl Proper, Bruce Flaherty and Terry Day participated in this fun look at the staff. From the days of Hawley Hill like this commercial, to the modern era on Water Street in Elmira, WETM-TV continues to be your local news leader in the region.

Go back to this fun spot from nearly 40 years ago only on 18 Sports Flashback.