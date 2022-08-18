ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault for NASCAR in Watkins Glen.

On this 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1987 and the year Rusty Wallace took home the checkered flag. Wallace, who will serve as the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International, also won at The Glen two years later in 1989.

Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen hits at 3 pm on the USA Network. Make sure to watch The Glen All-Access NASCAR Friday night at 7:30 pm on WETM-TV NBC to get you ready for race weekend.

Until then, check out his classic footage and interview with Wallace, a hall of fame driver, from nearly 40 years ago.