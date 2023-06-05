ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault once again.

The Elmira Pioneers are already underway in the 2023 summer college baseball season at Dunn Field. Today, the Pios play in the highly competitive Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) but in the 1990’s affiliated baseball was still the norm in Elmira.

On this special edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1993 and showcase a vintage Elmira Marlins hat. 30 years ago, the Pioneers were the Class A short season affiliate with the Florida Marlins (now Miami Marlins) at Dunn Field.

The fighting fish logo with an “E” for Elmira on the hat was short-lived, though. The Elmira Marlins lasted from just 1993-95 and their Major League Baseball affiliation ended with that final season. Certain players did make a name for themselves during the Marlins era.

Future MLB All-Star Randy Winn played for the Elmira Marlins in 1995 and batted .315 that season, his first in the major leagues. 1994 MLB first-round draft selection Josh Booty made it to the majors in Florida, but went on to stardom at LSU in college football and played in the NFL at quarterback.

Go back to 30 years ago and relive this iconic hat in Elmira Pioneers history.