ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back to the vault and make a stop at Historic Dunn Field.

On this special edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1993 and the Elmira Pioneers away jersey for the season. That year, the Pioneers started their affiliation with the Marlins as the MLB’s Class A affiliate in Elmira. From 1993 until 1995, the Pioneers were the Marlins affiliate-the last pro affiliation with MLB at Dunn Field.

Special thank you to local collector, Don Allison, for sharing this special jersey with us. Take a look back at this official Pioneers jersey from 30 years ago.