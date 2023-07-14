ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault.

This 18 Sports Flashback takes us back to 1993 and the season program for the Elmira Pioneers. The 105th year of professional baseball in Elmira was welcomed by their newest and final Major League Baseball (MLB) affiliate, the Marlins.

In the program, which showcases the rich history of Elmira baseball, a page dedicated to the all-time affiliates with the Pioneers is included. From 1972-1992 the Pioneers were affiliated with the Boston Red Sox, the longest of any pro team in Elmira. The Marlins were affiliated with the Pioneers for just three seasons from 1993-1995.

The program is a true trip down memory lane with baseball at Dunn Field. Go back 30 years ago to this special program with the Elmira Pioneers.