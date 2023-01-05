ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the 18 Sports video vault.

On this edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 2009 when Athens football standout Shane Raupers made his college plans official. Raupers signed to play football for Syracuse University under then head coach Doug Marrone. Raupers lettered in 2011 playing in six games for The Orange as a punter.

Raupes was also a member of the Syracuse University men’s track & field team for two seasons. He was a Big East All-Academic Team member in 2011.

Take a look back on the All-State player from Athens High School who proved that anything is possible