ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday’s Ernie Davis Award luncheon missed a local legend.

For the first time in several years, longtime Elmira Notre Dame football coaching icon Mike D’Aloisio was not in attendance. Coach D sadly passed away this past spring after a long battle with ALS at age 71. Each year at the luncheon, not only would D’Aloisio be present to represent a nominated player for Elmira Notre Dame but he would give a speech for the Joel Stephens 5C Courage Award.

Stephens, who was the son that D’Aloisio said he never had, was one of the greatest athletes in Twin Tiers history before passing away from colon cancer in 1998 at just 22. Now, for the first time ever, we present the raw video of what was D’Aloisio’s final speech at the Ernie Davis Award luncheon from December 2021.

D’Aloisio is the all-time wins leader in Elmira football history with 244. But, his lasting legacy will be that of helping others and inspiring them to reach for greatness.